Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 5.45% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 45.61% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is up 4.60% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ALXN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 18.17% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 7.79% year-to-date, and KeyCorp is up 22.83% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and KEY make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%

