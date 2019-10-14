Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 5.45% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 45.61% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is up 4.60% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ALXN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 18.17% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 7.79% year-to-date, and KeyCorp is up 22.83% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and KEY make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.3% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Energy -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.4% Materials -0.5% Utilities -0.6%

