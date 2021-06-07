Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 43.1% and 13.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 8.73% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.23% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 37.15% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and LLY make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 48.26% on a year-to-date basis. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is up 42.94% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 83.03% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and FANG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Energy +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Financial -0.1% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Materials -1.1%

