In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Blue Apron Holdings, up about 35.4% and shares of Medavail Holdings up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Novavax, trading higher by about 14% and Inhibrx, trading higher by about 10.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

