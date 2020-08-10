Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Textiles

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 6.8% and shares of KB Home up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Fossil Group, trading up by about 12.6% and Unifi, trading higher by about 10.9% on Monday.

