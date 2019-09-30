Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of KB Home (KBH), up about 5% and shares of Cavco Industries (CVCO) up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Gamestop Corporation (GME), trading up by about 3.4% and Conns (CONN), trading higher by about 3.2% on Monday.

