In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 1.9% and shares of Green Brick Partners up about 1.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Bridgford Foods, trading up by about 11.1% and Kura Sushi USA, trading higher by about 3.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Food Stocks

