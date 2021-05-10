Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 17.6% and shares of Dream Finders Home up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Tecnoglass, trading up by about 29.7% and Huttig Building Products, trading up by about 9% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.