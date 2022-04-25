In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of LGI Homes, up about 3.8% and shares of Skyline Champion up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Nkarta, trading higher by about 109.4% and Rubius Therapeutics, trading higher by about 35.4% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Biotechnology Stocks

