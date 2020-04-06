Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.6%. Leading the group were shares of LGI Homes, up about 21.6% and shares of Tri Pointe Group up about 19.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 11.5% as a group, led by Capri Holdings, trading up by about 23.7% and Childrens Place, trading up by about 22.4% on Monday.

