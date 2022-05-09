In trading on Monday, food shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Treehouse Foods, up about 16.9% and shares of Lancaster Colony up about 5.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Clearwater Paper, trading up by about 6.1% and Neenah, trading higher by about 3.3% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Food, Paper & Forest Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.