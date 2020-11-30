Monday Sector Leaders: Food, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, food shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Aquabounty Technologies, up about 48.4% and shares of Blue Apron Holdings up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 9.7% and Systemax, trading lower by about 1.7% on Monday.

