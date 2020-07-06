Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 1.4%. Within the sector, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 22.93% year-to-date. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is down 34.05% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, is down 8.91% year-to-date. Combined, CINF and GS make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 17.21% on a year-to-date basis. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.43% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 101.42% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.4%
Technology & Communications +1.3%
Industrial +1.2%
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Energy 0.0%
Utilities -0.7%

