Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 5.10% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, meanwhile, is up 14.71% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley is up 35.76% year-to-date. Combined, GS and MS make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.94% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.97% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 26.17% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and NWSA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.6%
|Utilities
|-2.0%
