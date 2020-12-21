Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 5.10% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, meanwhile, is up 14.71% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley is up 35.76% year-to-date. Combined, GS and MS make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.94% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.97% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 26.17% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and NWSA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.1%
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Materials -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Healthcare -1.2%
Energy -1.6%
Utilities -2.0%

