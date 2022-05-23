Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 7.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 3.7% on the day, and down 12.18% year-to-date. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is down 19.27% year-to-date, and Citigroup Inc, is down 9.97% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and C make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and up 52.23% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 45.86% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 64.48% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and APA make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.5% Energy +2.5% Materials +1.8% Industrial +1.6% Consumer Products +1.2% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.7%

