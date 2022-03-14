Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 5.74% year-to-date. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.91% year-to-date, and Northern Trust Corp, is down 7.42% year-to-date. Combined, CINF and NTRS make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 4.65% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.86% year-to-date, and Constellation Brands Inc, is down 12.58% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and STZ make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.6% Consumer Products 0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.5% Services -1.1% Technology & Communications -2.0% Energy -3.6%

