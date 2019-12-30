Monday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Reading International (RDIB), up about 58.3% and shares of Cinemark Holdings (CNK) up about 0.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Platinum Group Metals (PLG), trading higher by about 7.1% and McEwen Mining (MUX), trading up by about 6.2% on Monday.

