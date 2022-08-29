Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.6%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 55.86% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 37.32% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 58.93% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.89% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 29.40% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 18.57% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEP make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Utilities +0.8% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

