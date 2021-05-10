Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.6%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 45.12% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 58.77% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 73.95% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.60% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 14.42% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and DUK make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Utilities +1.5% Financial +1.2% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications -1.3%

