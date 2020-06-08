Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 5.2%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.8% and 13.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.2% on the day, and down 21.97% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 40.16% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 38.55% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 2.32% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.83% year-to-date, and AES Corp., is down 23.14% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and AES make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +5.2% Utilities +2.6% Financial +2.2% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +2.0% Industrial +1.8% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.8%

