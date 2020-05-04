Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 38.91% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 35.67% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 33.38% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and VLO make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 12.58% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is down 17.40% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 0.90% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AWK make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.4% Services -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.2% Industrial -1.9% Materials -2.0%

