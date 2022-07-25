Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 3.5%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 35.18% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.36% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 29.30% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.94% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 20.68% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.58% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and EIX make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.5% Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.8% Services -0.9%

