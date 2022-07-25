Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 3.5%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 35.18% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 15.36% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 29.30% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.8%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.94% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 20.68% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.58% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and EIX make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.5%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Services
|-0.9%
