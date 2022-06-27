Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.2%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 35.41% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 51.03% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 35.96% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and DVN make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.74% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.72% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 3.37% year-to-date. Combined, FE and WEC make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.2% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5%

