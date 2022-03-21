Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 3.7%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.2% and 8.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 36.92% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 110.45% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 52.28% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.23% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 9.96% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 0.80% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AEE make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.2%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Technology & Communications -1.4%
Services -2.0%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

