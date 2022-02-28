Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.1% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 25.37% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.50% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 32.24% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and DVN make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 17.05% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NEE make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.5%
|Materials
|-1.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Healthcare
|-2.0%
|Financial
|-2.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.