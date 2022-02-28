Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.1% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 25.37% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.50% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 32.24% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and DVN make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 5.95% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 17.05% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NEE make up approximately 19.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Utilities -0.6% Industrial -1.2% Services -1.5% Materials -1.8% Consumer Products -1.9% Technology & Communications -1.9% Healthcare -2.0% Financial -2.1%

