Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 4.4%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.0% and 11.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.1% on the day, and up 16.91% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 33.36% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 44.89% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.68% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.87% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 16.42% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and KLAC make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.4%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Industrial +0.8%
Financial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare 0.0%
Utilities -1.1%

