Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 9.63% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.31% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 11.43% year-to-date. Combined, COG and APA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 47.17% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 67.97% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 56.75% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.5%

