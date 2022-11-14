Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 74.05% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 89.47% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 53.85% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PXD make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 22.71% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.28% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 6.80% year-to-date. ANET makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.7%
Also see: ABR Next Dividend Date
WEBK Split History
PXMV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.