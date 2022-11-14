Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

November 14, 2022 — 03:06 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 74.05% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 89.47% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 53.85% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PXD make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 22.71% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.28% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 6.80% year-to-date. ANET makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Financial -0.7%

