Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 47.62% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 66.37% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 47.64% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and VLO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 15.00% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.27% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 21.62% year-to-date. MCHP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Healthcare -0.9%

