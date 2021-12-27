Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.3%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 53.71% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 96.85% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 193.36% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 36.34% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 68.28% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc. is up 94.50% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and EPAM make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Technology & Communications +1.4% Materials +1.2% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.2%

