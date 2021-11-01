Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 58.45% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 171.82% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 55.29% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and SLB make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 20.40% on a year-to-date basis. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.68% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 13.52% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and PENN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial +0.2%

