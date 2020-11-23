Markets
OXY

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 6.0%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.0% and 9.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.2% on the day, and down 34.58% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 60.71% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 51.42% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.6%. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 18.59% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.48% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 63.15% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +6.0%
Services +1.6%
Financial +1.5%
Industrial +1.1%
Materials +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY FANG XLE GPS CCL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular