Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 6.0%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.0% and 9.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.2% on the day, and down 34.58% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 60.71% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 51.42% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.6%. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 18.59% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.48% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 63.15% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.0% Services +1.6% Financial +1.5% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.