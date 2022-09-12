Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 50.12% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.90% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 69.90% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 19.50% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.58% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 24.05% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and WYNN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Materials +0.5%

