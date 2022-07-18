Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 29.61% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 36.23% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 29.51% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 28.08% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 51.54% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 58.10% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and BBWI make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Services +0.9% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.7% Healthcare -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.