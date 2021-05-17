Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 44.17% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is up 14.07% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 49.31% year-to-date. Combined, COG and OXY make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.62% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.09% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 30.52% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and IP make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.5% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.1%

