Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 27.84% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.21% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 21.69% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 15.84% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 49.96% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 16.03% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and ALB make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
