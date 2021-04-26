Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 27.84% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.21% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 21.69% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 15.84% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 49.96% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 16.03% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and ALB make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Utilities -0.6%

