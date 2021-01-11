Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 11.03% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.32% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 13.83% year-to-date. Combined, COG and XOM make up approximately 24.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.93% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is up 19.95% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is up 13.87% year-to-date. Combined, DD and IFF make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Materials +0.6% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -1.1%

