Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 5.9%. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.8% and 9.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 6.0% on the day, and down 37.51% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 61.96% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 49.08% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and SLB make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 15.35% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.09% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 1.48% year-to-date. WRK makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +5.9%
Materials +2.5%
Industrial +1.8%
Services +1.6%
Financial +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare -0.1%

FTI SLB XLE MHK WRK

