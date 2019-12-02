Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 5.72% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 21.54% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 15.48% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and MRO make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 19.91% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Goldcorp Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.50% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 11.87% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and NUE make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.1%

