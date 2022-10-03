Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 5.6%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.6% and 8.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.2% on the day, and up 40.81% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 52.13% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 39.33% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 3.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 3.5% in midday trading, and down 20.90% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 28.79% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 1.59% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and NUE make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +5.6% Materials +3.7% Utilities +3.5% Technology & Communications +3.1% Industrial +3.0% Financial +2.7% Services +2.5% Healthcare +2.5% Consumer Products +2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.