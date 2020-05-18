Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 9.2%. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.5% and 14.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 7.8% on the day, and down 34.47% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 64.58% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 41.63% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and MPC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 6.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 19.4% and 18.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 6.3% in midday trading, and down 21.93% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 77.69% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 73.16% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +9.2% Industrial +6.6% Financial +6.5% Materials +5.8% Services +5.5% Consumer Products +4.9% Utilities +4.9% Technology & Communications +3.4% Healthcare +2.9%

