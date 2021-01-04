Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Apache Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, FTI and APA make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, GILD and XRAY make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Healthcare -1.1%
Materials -1.3%
Consumer Products -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Services -1.6%
Financial -2.2%
Utilities -2.3%
Industrial -2.4%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

