Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 1.48% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.41% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 9.99% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and OXY make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 2.19% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and VRTX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.3% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.