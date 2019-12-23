Markets
APA

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 11.64% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.09% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FTI make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 20.98% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.99% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 29.58% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and BAX make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Utilities -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA FTI XLE ABMD BAX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular