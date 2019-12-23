Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 11.64% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.09% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 10.65% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FTI make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 20.98% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.99% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 29.58% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and BAX make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.3% Financial -0.3% Utilities -1.0%

