Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 71.51% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 104.95% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 30.01% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.35% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.26% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 49.03% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and XRAY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0% Financial -0.0% Utilities -2.3%

