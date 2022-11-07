Markets
EQT

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

November 07, 2022 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 71.51% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 104.95% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 30.01% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and BKR make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.35% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.26% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 49.03% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and XRAY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Utilities -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
BKR
XLE
VTRS
XRAY

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter