Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.1%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.4% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.4% on the day, and up 51.82% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 135.69% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 61.47% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 7.38% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.75% year-to-date, and Cigna Corp is up 17.46% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and CI make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.1%
Healthcare +0.7%
Utilities +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.5%

Most Popular