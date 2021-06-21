Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 4.7%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and up 43.75% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 56.31% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 70.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HES make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 22.14% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 55.38% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is up 22.65% year-to-date. ZION makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.7% Financial +2.5% Materials +2.4% Industrial +2.0% Services +1.7% Consumer Products +1.5% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1%

