Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 28.52% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 27.34% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 44.55% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 20.34% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is up 25.09% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley is up 17.45% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and MS make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.3%

