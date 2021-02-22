Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 4.7%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 8.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.3% on the day, and up 27.15% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 58.10% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 10.42% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and NOV make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.8% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 11.21% on a year-to-date basis. People's United Financial Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.56% year-to-date, and Principal Financial Group Inc is up 20.78% year-to-date. Combined, PBCT and PFG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.7% Financial +1.8% Services +1.3% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.6% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -1.3% Utilities -3.0%

