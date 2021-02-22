Markets
MRO

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 4.7%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.3% and 8.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.3% on the day, and up 27.15% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 58.10% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 10.42% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and NOV make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.8% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 11.21% on a year-to-date basis. People's United Financial Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.56% year-to-date, and Principal Financial Group Inc is up 20.78% year-to-date. Combined, PBCT and PFG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.7%
Financial +1.8%
Services +1.3%
Industrial +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.6%
Healthcare -0.5%
Technology & Communications -1.3%
Utilities -3.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO NOV XLE PBCT PFG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest