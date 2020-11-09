Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, higher by 19.0%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 33.8% and 32.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 15.9% on the day, and down 41.45% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 63.15% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 42.83% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and VLO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 11.7%. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 36.4% and 34.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 9.5% in midday trading, and down 9.76% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.42% year-to-date, and Federal Realty Investment Trust , is down 24.70% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +19.0% Financial +11.7% Industrial +6.3% Services +4.7% Materials +4.5% Utilities +4.1% Consumer Products +3.9% Healthcare +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.0%

