Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.3% and 7.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 33.42% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 54.58% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 53.56% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 2.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 22.52% on a year-to-date basis. Kimco Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.92% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 57.23% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.5%
Financial +2.1%
Consumer Products +2.0%
Services +1.8%
Utilities +1.4%
Industrial +1.3%
Materials +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare -1.1%

